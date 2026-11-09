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FBL-EUR-C3-BOURNEMOUTH-AC MILANAFP
Translated by

Milan, Tomori and Loftus-Cheek working to be available against Frosinone: Amorim counting on having both back

AC Milan
Serie A

AC Milan, the break will be used to try to get both Tomori and Loftus-Cheek back

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC

Early in the league season, injuries have limited rotation in AC Milan's squad under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim. Saelemakers may not be available again until the final part of the season, while Gabbia and Chukwueze need another 2/3 months. Tomori and Loftus-Cheek, though, will do everything they can to rejoin the group after the break.

  • The situation

    Fikayo Tomori suffered an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his right thigh during the Milan-Bologna match. He is due for a further assessment in mid-November: the former Chelsea player has a good chance of returning to the squad for Milan-Frosinone on 22 November, after the international break.

    After the match against Bournemouth, Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his left thigh and is due for further assessments in the coming days. Like Tomori, he is aiming to be available after the international break.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC