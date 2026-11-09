Fikayo Tomori suffered an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his right thigh during the Milan-Bologna match. He is due for a further assessment in mid-November: the former Chelsea player has a good chance of returning to the squad for Milan-Frosinone on 22 November, after the international break.

After the match against Bournemouth, Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his left thigh and is due for further assessments in the coming days. Like Tomori, he is aiming to be available after the international break.