Milan: the latest on Gabbia and Gimenez – here’s what we’re hearing about their return to action

Santiago Giménez’s return to the pitch in a Mexico shirt will have to wait. According to reports from TUDN MEX, confirmed by sources close to the federation, the AC Milan striker will not be called up by manager Javier Aguirre for the high-profile friendlies against Portugal and Belgium at the end of March.

It is a difficult but necessary decision, dictated by the desire not to rush things following the very long 133-day lay-off due to the right ankle injury that has kept him off the pitch since late October. El Bebote has a good chance of returning to Milan’s squad for Saturday afternoon’s match at San Siro against Torino.