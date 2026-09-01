Milan, the Fulham option opens up for Tomori

Fikayo Tomori is one of the names to watch in AC Milan's outgoing business during these final hours of the transfer window. The English defender, born in 1997, is not part of Ruben Amorim's plans and could leave the Rossoneri. Among the options to emerge in recent hours, according to Sportmediaset, is a move to Fulham, who are ready to seriously assess the chance to bring the AC Milan centre-back back to England.





Things could move quickly before the window shuts. Tomori is currently out of the squad and his stay in Milan looks far from certain. Fulham remain one of the most active leads to follow, with fresh contacts possible in the closing stages of the window.



