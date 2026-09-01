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Tomori MilanGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Milan, the Fulham option opens up for Tomori

AC Milan
Transfers
F. Tomori

The English defender is out of the squad and looking for a club

Fikayo Tomori is one of the names to watch in AC Milan's outgoing business during these final hours of the transfer window. The English defender, born in 1997, is not part of Ruben Amorim's plans and could leave the Rossoneri. Among the options to emerge in recent hours, according to Sportmediaset, is a move to Fulham, who are ready to seriously assess the chance to bring the AC Milan centre-back back to England.


Things could move quickly before the window shuts. Tomori is currently out of the squad and his stay in Milan looks far from certain. Fulham remain one of the most active leads to follow, with fresh contacts possible in the closing stages of the window.


  • For AC Milan, it would be a significant sale, considering the path the defender has taken with the Rossoneri. He arrived from Chelsea in 2021 and has gradually grown into one of the key figures in AC Milan's defence. In an AC Milan shirt, he has so far made 214 appearances and scored seven goals, adding the 2022 Serie A title and the 2024 Italian Super Cup to the trophy cabinet.


    Tomori could return to the Premier League, with Fulham interested and ready to assess the deal. Contacts over the coming days, and any possible late developments, will decide whether the English defender says a definitive farewell to AC Milan.

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