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Milan, the Ayari idea emerges: the Swedish midfielder is nearing the end of his contract with Brighton

AC Milan

AC Milan are thinking with the future in mind in the event that it is Modric’s last season: it is not only Scott, Brighton’s Ayari is also on the list

Modric is still bringing joy on the pitch even at 41, but he cannot go on forever. AC Milan must plan for a future without the Croatian legend's brilliance, so it is only natural that they have started weighing up alternatives. Right now, Bournemouth's 2003-born Alex Scott tops the list after making his England debut a few days ago, against Modric himself. A major hurdle stands in the way of any move for the English midfielder: Bournemouth's valuation. The figure being quoted is between £60 million and £70 million. At that price, AC Milan are unlikely to open negotiations.


Then there is the case of the talented Swedish midfielder of Tunisian origin, Yasin Ayari, another Premier League 2003-born player, of Brighton. The Seagulls have yet to reach an agreement over a new deal to replace the contract that expires in 2027, although talks are ongoing.

  • The World Cup as a launch pad

    The 2025/2026 season was a big one for Ayari: he excelled with Brighton and then played a leading role for Sweden at the World Cup. The brace he scored against his Tunisia summed up the standout trait in his game. Yasin strikes the ball superbly and is also very good at creating the space to shoot. His main quality is the way he moves between the lines, blending dynamism with technique. He can play in tight spaces, beat his man and support the attack, without giving up the work in the defensive phase. He can play both as a deep-lying playmaker in front of the defence and as an attacking midfielder, a characteristic that makes him even more attractive for Amorim’s football.



  • AC Milan are monitoring a potential major free signing

    Last summer Roma, at Gasperini's specific request, made a concrete move for Ayari before digging in when Brighton asked for €45 million. Now the situation is completely different: Brighton are pushing for a renewal, but if no agreement is reached Ayari will be available on the market next summer. AC Milan have been monitoring the situation very closely for several weeks.

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