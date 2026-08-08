Ruben Amorim made it clear in yesterday's press conference: AC Milan's squad is too big, and from next week the club will start working on moves for players who are not part of their plans. At least for next season. Young defender David Odogu, born in 2006, will certainly be among them and will leave on a season-long loan with an option to buy.
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Milan, talks with Mainz over Odogu: format and details
He is not ready.
Last season Odogu barely played but learned a great deal: just two appearances, for a handful of minutes, across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. The boy’s development is clear. Working alongside champions such as Modric and Rabiot helps, but his current level is not yet enough to earn regular game time at AC Milan and the Rossoneri club want to protect and build on the investment they made 12 months ago when they bought him from Wolfburg for 7 million plus 3 in bonuses. So, together with his agent, they have decided he will spend the season out on loan to continue his development and gain experience.
Mainz in pole
Schalke 04 and Anderlecht have both made contact with AC Milan and Odogu 's agents to gather information, but Mainz are the club pushing hardest in talks with the Rossoneri and are regarded as an excellent destination. The sides are negotiating over a loan with an option to buy, and there is a strong chance the deal will go through in the coming days.
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