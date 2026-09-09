Youssouf Fofana has probably had the strangest summer of his football career. The French midfielder has gone from being one of AC Milan's most-used players in his first two years at the club to surplus to requirements. Ruben Amorim left him out of the first-team squad and, for almost three weeks, he trained separately alongside fellow outcasts Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku.
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Milan, surprise statement from Sevilla on the share of Fofana’s wages paid
Final day
The transfer window summed up Fofana's summer. First Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forrest, both Premier League clubs, looked at him. Then came Juventus and Galatasaray, before Lyon struck an agreement in the final two days of the window. More precisely, over lunch on the last day, when the French club seemed to have solved the wage issue thanks to the sale, which later fell through, of Tagliafico to Atletico Madrid. Then it was back to square one, with only a few hours left before the deadline, and AC Milan did not know what to do. They called Sevilla and the deal was done quickly.
The details of the agreement
AC Milan have sent Fofana to Sevilla on a straight free loan, with no purchase option already agreed. The deal was wrapped up in a flash and largely suited Sevilla, who needed to sign a midfielder in almost desperate fashion. But the detail that emerged yesterday from Spain is getting more and more confirmation: the Andalusian club will pay only 8% of the salary, with the rest covered by AC Milan. Fofana’s salary with the Diavolo is €5.5 million gross.
The words at the press conference
Fofana introduced himself at today's press conference like this: "I’ve settled in very well. We are at a great team, with great team-mates who gave us a warm welcome. We’ve settled in, we’ve already played a few minutes and we have the staff’s trust. Everything was concluded in the final minutes of the transfer window, but when I was contacted by Sevilla, I was immediately convinced to become a player for this club. I put first those who want me, I gave my word and within a few hours the deal was finalised. There was talk of a possible move for me to several teams, but after the situation with Lyon I had the opportunity to come to Sevilla and I am very happy about it. At that moment I could not have dreamed of anything better, it was perfect. I am in one of the best areas of Europe to live in, the president is very available, and that is not the case at every club. Everyone is involved in the life of the club. This will be positive for our performances on the pitch. We have to make this stadium a fortress, so that we can always pick up points at home and always have supporters eager to watch their team. We have to be competitive in every match. I can contribute physical quality. My strong point is the ability to adapt very well to my team-mates. I am a hybrid midfielder. I can play both deeper and further forward, but I adapt to every player’s style of play."
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