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Milan, surprise decision: Tomori reintegrated into the squad after two weeks of training separately

AC Milan

Milan, sensational decision on Tomori: reintegrated into the squad after the exclusion decided by Cardinale and Amorim

On 13 August, after a meeting between Amorim, Cardinale and the transfer-market working group, AC Milan decided to leave five players out of the squad: Odogu, Nkunku, Gimenez, Fofana and Tomori. Seventeen days later, Sky Sport report that the latter will be brought back in, despite the Portuguese manager ruling out any U-turn on the issue at a press conference. That decision had also been taken for list-related reasons.

  • No to the offers

    Fikayo Tomori has repeatedly turned down every offer in order to stay at AC Milan. The same happened in January 2025, when everything was in place for a move to Tottenham. Despite the club deciding he was no longer part of their plans, and taking a hard line by making him train individually, the former Chelsea player has rejected every proposal, including Fulham's, who pushed hard during the day on 1 September. The central defender is currently in London with his agents because the Rossoneri club have excused him from training for transfer-market reasons.

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  • Back in the squad

    Gabbia's injury, which will keep him out for at least two weeks, and the difficulty of bringing in a new defender in the final 48 hours have pushed AC Milan into reinstating Tomori. It is still unclear whether this is simply a formal move to avoid legal action for mobbing by the player, or whether manager Amorim will include him in the squad list and use him in official matches.

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