Milan, surprise background: attempt for Scalvini on the final day of the transfer window, the reconstruction

All in all, AC Milan's transfer window has been decent, but the job is not done. That is the prevailing view among the Rossoneri faithful. Cardinale and Gardiner have not been able to meet all of Amorim's requests, and he will be asked to work overtime with a squad that still has several weaknesses, from the left side of midfield to the lack of a deputy for Ramos, as well as a crucial reinforcement in defence.







