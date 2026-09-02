All in all, AC Milan's transfer window has been decent, but the job is not done. That is the prevailing view among the Rossoneri faithful. Cardinale and Gardiner have not been able to meet all of Amorim's requests, and he will be asked to work overtime with a squad that still has several weaknesses, from the left side of midfield to the lack of a deputy for Ramos, as well as a crucial reinforcement in defence.
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Milan, surprise background: attempt for Scalvini on the final day of the transfer window, the reconstruction
Attempt for Scalvini
Giorgio Scalvini is one of Serie A's best defenders and has wanted a new, more ambitious challenge for some time. Yesterday, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan tried to make that happen. Atalanta responded by asking for more than €40 million, too much for a club that then moved on to other targets.
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