Rafael Leao is starting to seriously consider a move to Turkey, but his demands begin at a guaranteed €10 million plus bonuses that would take the package to €12 million. Fenerbahce are offering a fixed €8 million, so the gap is significant, but not impossible to close. They will keep talking to AC Milan and try to move closer to the asking price, while Galatasaray are preparing a counter-move. The Turkish derby for Leao has only just begun.