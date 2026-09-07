AC Milan remain a work in progress, still evolving. Amorim has certainly managed matches well and read his substitutions smartly. Squad management is another matter, though, because several players are still on zero league minutes.
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Milan, still zero minutes for Camarda and Comotto: the youth policy comes up against the need to pick up points
Zero minutes for Camarda and Comotto
Pulisic is certainly the standout case: Captain America has not played against Torino, Venezia or Juventus. Amorim said after the game at the Allianz Stadium that the former Chelsea man's situation is purely physical, so if his condition improves he should start from the 1st minute against Lazio. Two other clear-cut cases are Comotto and Camarda: the former is still waiting to make his Serie A debut, while the latter is also waiting for a chance.
When their chance could come
With the fixture list now confirmed, Sunday 20 September looks like the right moment to throw AC Milan's two young talents into the mix, when Di Francesco's Lecce arrive at San Siro. For Comotto, both Modric and Jashari are ahead of him in the pecking order, while for Camarda there is only Goncalo Ramos.
According to both Amorim and Cardinale, AC Milan have chosen to keep the two academy gems in the squad despite the many requests for a temporary transfer, convinced they will get their chance to shine. Now the Rossoneri must work out how and when.
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