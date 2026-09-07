With the fixture list now confirmed, Sunday 20 September looks like the right moment to throw AC Milan's two young talents into the mix, when Di Francesco's Lecce arrive at San Siro. For Comotto, both Modric and Jashari are ahead of him in the pecking order, while for Camarda there is only Goncalo Ramos.





According to both Amorim and Cardinale, AC Milan have chosen to keep the two academy gems in the squad despite the many requests for a temporary transfer, convinced they will get their chance to shine. Now the Rossoneri must work out how and when.