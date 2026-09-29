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Grafica Calciomercato Pavlovic Milan 2026 16 9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Milan, sigh of relief over Pavlovic: injuries ruled out

AC Milan
S. Pavlovic
Serbia vs Netherlands
Serbia
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A

After limping off, the tests reassured AC Milan fans.

AC Milan can breathe a sigh of relief: the problem Strahinja Pavlovic picked up is not as serious as first feared. The Serbian defender limped off in the 71st minute of Serbia's 2-1 Nations League defeat to the Netherlands. Tests carried out today ruled out any lesions.

  • Severe initial bruise

    Concern grew when the defender asked to come off in the 71st minute after taking a heavy blow on the pitch. At first in Serbia there was talk of a severe bruise, with the centre-back leaving the pitch limping.

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  • Only fatigue

    According to Sportmediaset, the tests he underwent today confirmed that for Pavlovic it is only a simple muscle fatigue problem caused by both the knock he took and the heavy workload he has carried so far for club and country. He will certainly remain at rest for the next match against Germany and only afterwards will they decide whether to make him available again to Rubern Amorim or not.

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