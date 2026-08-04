Alexis Saelemaekers took centre stage at the pre-AC Milan-Inter press conference in Perth. The Belgian utility man said: "I wanted to offer my condolences to all of Franco Baresi’s family and to the people who were close to him. I would like to do so on behalf of all my team-mates. Even though I only arrived here in Perth a short while ago, the first conversations I had with the others were about Franco Baresi and I felt the sadness at the news of his death. Franco, even if he was not often with us during matches, always had good advice and a good word whenever he saw us: it was incredible. For lads like me, who were not fortunate enough to see him play, you could see that he was an example for his attachment to the shirt, for what he did for the team. You could feel that he had AC Milan in his blood and he passed that on every time we saw him. These are very sad days for us as well, and we are very sorry not to be able to be at the funeral. We will give everything this season for him"
Translated by
Milan, Saelemaekers: “Baresi always had good advice for us: he was incredible. Amorim? We will give everything for him”
The impact with Amorim
On his first impressions of the manager and the staff: "It was good straight away. You can feel the manager's professionalism, and that of all his staff: he has already had great results with great teams and we are happy to have him here with us. We want to give a lot for him, we know we can do great things this year: we have the right determination. The end of last season was difficult for everyone because we had big ambitions but we were not able to get where we wanted to. This year is a new season and we will try to do better"
On his preferred role in Amorim's 3-4-2-1: "As long as he puts me on the pitch, I'm happy. We haven't spoken about it yet but the manager already knows that, whatever position I play in, I will always give my maximum. For me, what matters is the team, AC Milan. We want to do great things and I think every player is willing to play in any position on the pitch and give their all. Every player's mentality will be important: that's how matches can be won"
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