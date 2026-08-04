Milan, Saelemaekers: “Baresi always had good advice for us: he was incredible. Amorim? We will give everything for him”

On his first impressions of the manager and the staff: "It was good straight away. You can feel the manager's professionalism, and that of all his staff: he has already had great results with great teams and we are happy to have him here with us. We want to give a lot for him, we know we can do great things this year: we have the right determination. The end of last season was difficult for everyone because we had big ambitions but we were not able to get where we wanted to. This year is a new season and we will try to do better"

On his preferred role in Amorim's 3-4-2-1: "As long as he puts me on the pitch, I'm happy. We haven't spoken about it yet but the manager already knows that, whatever position I play in, I will always give my maximum. For me, what matters is the team, AC Milan. We want to do great things and I think every player is willing to play in any position on the pitch and give their all. Every player's mentality will be important: that's how matches can be won"