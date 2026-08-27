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Milan, Ricci meets his agents: he will not be in the squad against Venezia, Como are waiting for him

AC Milan

Milan, Ricci says goodbye: Amorim leaves him out of the squad list

Samuele Ricci is set to bring his AC Milan spell to an end just a year after arriving from Torino for 25 million. IThe Tuscan midfielder is currently at the Melia with his agents to discuss the terms of a new deal with Como, and the move is being finalised.

  • Left out of the squad list

    Our editorial team understand that Samuele Ricci has not been included in Ruben Amorim's squad for tomorrow evening's match against Venezia. Another sign that the deal is close: a loan for a €2 million fee with an option to buy for €20 million plus a further €2 million in bonuses.

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