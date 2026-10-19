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AC Milan v Atalanta BC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Milan, Ramos admits: “Amorim asked me to stay in the penalty area more”

AC Milan

AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos appeared at a press conference after AC Milan v Atalanta, a match in the seventh round of Serie A.

Goncalo Ramos, the AC Milan striker, faced questions at the press conference after AC Milan-Atalanta, a Serie A matchday seven fixture AC Milan won 3-2.


What happened with the penalty?

"For the first penalty, I stopped and looked at the goalkeeper. For the second, I wanted to change because I thought he would wait for me to stop. He didn't, so hats off to him."

  • The comments at the press conference

    What happened at the end of the match?

    "I think we suffered a bit towards the end of the match, but the most important thing is that we won. We want to build a winning team here, and a winning team sometimes has to suffer to win. The positive thing today is that we suffered, we defended, but we came away with the win."


    You get praise for the kilometres you cover, but less for your presence in the penalty area.

    "As a team, we are getting, and I think that has been clear in the last two matches, more players into the penalty area. The manager has also asked me to stay in the box more and not leave my area. Today I spent more time in the box, or at least I tried to, and in the next few matches we will try to get more players into the attacking area: I, Camarda or whoever else plays will spend more time in the box."

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