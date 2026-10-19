What happened at the end of the match?

"I think we suffered a bit towards the end of the match, but the most important thing is that we won. We want to build a winning team here, and a winning team sometimes has to suffer to win. The positive thing today is that we suffered, we defended, but we came away with the win."





You get praise for the kilometres you cover, but less for your presence in the penalty area.

"As a team, we are getting, and I think that has been clear in the last two matches, more players into the penalty area. The manager has also asked me to stay in the box more and not leave my area. Today I spent more time in the box, or at least I tried to, and in the next few matches we will try to get more players into the attacking area: I, Camarda or whoever else plays will spend more time in the box."