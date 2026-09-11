Pulisic's sulk, to paraphrase Amorim's press conference comments, has in fact been going on for much longer. AC Milan's No 11 turned down a new deal in the spring of 2025 because he was not convinced by the club's future plans. Cardinale has always put him at the top of the list of the squad's most important players, also as a key vehicle for American sponsorships, but he still has not managed to get a yes on the contract extension proposal until 2030. The parties have resumed talks over the past few weeks and now the Red Bird owner is waiting for a breakthrough, a kind of in-or-out moment. AC Milan need the real Pulisic, the one without the sulk.