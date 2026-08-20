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CM Grafica Gimenez Milan nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Milan-Porto: stop-start talks for Gimenez, negotiations broken off and then contacts resumed

AC Milan
Transfers
FC Porto
S. Gimenez

News has arrived from Portugal of an abrupt slowdown in the negotiations for the sale of the Mexican striker

At Porto, the Santiago Giménez dossier is currently on hold. The Mexican striker has recovered from the injury he suffered at the World Cup and is now waiting for his future to be decided. AC Milan have rejected Porto’s first offer, with the Portuguese club trying to sign the player on a free loan with an option to buy set at €15 million , which would become an obligation if certain individual targets are met.


The offer has not convinced the Rossoneri club, who consider it insufficient. Instead, the Italian club want a paid loan, accompanied by an option for a permanent transfer worth between €20 million and €25 million. That formula would limit as much as possible the financial loss on Giménez's sale, after they signed him from Feyenoord for around €32 million.

  • Talks break down

    The Rossoneri's refusal has cooled Porto's interest, at least for now. O Jogoreport that the Portuguese club have broken off negotiations and that, on Wednesday, there were no developments involving the Mexican striker. André Villas-Boas and his hierarchy have already started exploring alternative options on the market, with the aim of getting Francesco Farioli a new centre-forward as soon as possible.

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  • And then resumption

    The temporary interruption in the negotiations was likely a tactical move from the Portuguese club. They paused and restarted talks to get a clearer read on AC Milan's position and the room for manoeuvre. During the day, as reported by Matteo Moretto, contacts between the two clubs resumed.

  • The father’s words

    His father told Fox Sport Mexico: "Santiago is well. There are negotiations under way. Porto submitted an initial offer to AC Milan, which, however, was not accepted by the Rossoneri. There are, in any case, negotiations between the two clubs".

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