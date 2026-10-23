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Emanuele Tramacere
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Milan plan new meeting with Krosche, aiming to put him in charge of January transfer business

AC Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt
M. Kroesche

The executive, effectively no longer at Eintracht but still under contract, is Cardinale’s choice for the sporting director role.

Time is running out, and the defeat at Bournemouth has sped things up. AC Milan went into 2026/2027 on the back foot after a summer in which not all of Ruben Amorim's transfer requests were met. They have been playing catch-up ever since. Milan rested many regular starters for last night's Europa League match and spent all 90 minutes at the mercy of the English side in black and red.


With so many injuries, Milan will have to act in January. But who will handle the transfer market and negotiations? Cardinale has recognised the lack of a sporting director, an executive who knows "the pitch and football" rather than dealing only with data and algorithms. According to Sky Sport Germany he will make a decisive move in the coming days for the now-former Eintracht Frankfurt executive Markus Krosche.

  • Sacked, but still under contract

    As of today, Krosche is no longer officially Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director. He has submitted his resignation, which the club have accepted without releasing him from his existing contract. He has been relieved of his duties but cannot sign for another club unless a penalty is paid.


    The club's statement again stresses the length of his contract: "The supervisory board of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG has granted sporting director Markus Krösche’s request to be relieved of his duties with immediate effect. The contract, which runs until 30 June 2028, remains in force with the agreed amendments. We thank Markus Krösche for his successful work over the past years and wish him all the best for the path ahead

  • New meeting

    AC Milan have been in talks with Krosche for some time. He was the first name on Gerry Cardinale's mind back in the summer, but those contacts prompted Eintracht Frankfurt's senior officials to dig in their heels.

    According to Sky Sport DE, further direct talks between the Via Aldo Rossi club, their officials and Krosche himself are already planned to discuss the future. Discussions are not yet advanced enough to speak of an agreement.

  • The penalty fee to be paid to Eintracht

    Before Krosche can join another club, including AC Milan, he must get out of his contract with Eintracht, which expires on 30 June 2028. The penalty fee, according to Sky Sport Germany, is between €5 million and €7 million. AC Milan would have to pay it if they wanted him as their new sporting director.

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  • To start again in January with him

    Today, Krosche has officially informed Eintracht that he wants a break from the pitch and from work, though he hopes to return as early as January, when the transfer window reopens. That window could be particularly busy for AC Milan. Cardinale's project appeals to him so much that they could discuss bringing his return forward at their next meeting.

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