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CM Grafica Gimenez Milan nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato

Translated by

Milan, ongoing contact with Porto: what is still missing to complete the Gimenez deal after total agreement with the player

AC Milan
S. Gimenez
FC Porto
Transfers

Gimenez to Porto: the deal could be unlocked soon. Here is what it depends on

Smiles and songs at Milanello. Despite AC Milan leaving them out of the squad, Gimenez and Fofana shared photos on their Instagram stories showing them smiling together with the group at the end of training. The Mexican striker has fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered against England in the last 16 of the World Cup and now feels ready to start again. In a shirt other than AC Milan's.

  • Optimism

    Gimenez is smiling again, clearly buoyed and delighted by the feeling Porto have given him over the past few days. After a difficult spell without even a hint of a goal, the Portuguese club have restored his confidence. Optimism is very high, both for the player and the champions of Portugal, over a successful outcome to the negotiations with AC Milan.

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  • Continuous contact

    Lazio have completed a deal with Sassuolo for Pinamonti for a fee close to €12 million and have effectively pulled out of the race for Santiago Gimenez. Porto now have a clear path to sign the former Feyenoord player, which is why they have reopened talks with AC Milan after their first offer, a loan with an option to buy for €15 million, was considered inadequate.

  • What is missing

    Porto and AC Milan will resume talks in the next few hours, both clubs looking to strike a deal somewhere between the asking price and the offer on the table. They still need to agree the conditions that would trigger the obligation to buy, as well as the final fee for the transfer. Those are not minor details, they are almost the entire basis of the negotiation. For his part, Gimenez is pushing to join Porto, with whom he has an agreement for one season at 2.5 million plus bonuses.


    A definitive agreement could be reached at 20 million for the purchase option.

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Serie A
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AC Milan
MIL
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Venezia
VEN
Liga Portugal
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Academico Viseu
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FC Porto
POR