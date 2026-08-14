Milan one week before the start: what is working and what is not, between the pitch and the transfer market

Then everything suddenly came to a halt. Milan had stolen a march on the competition and started the summer with a clear advantage over their rivals, but were caught and overtaken by them, with 4/5 teams who currently appear superior. July brought a month of inexplicable inactivity. Amorim's assessments have weighed heavily, some of them unnecessary or too drawn out in terms of timing, but above all the difficulties in trimming the squad on the way out, with 7/8 players clearly unsuited who, however, have no offers and now risk staying obtorto collo or being sold off cheaply or sent out on loan, as with Athekame to Lyon.





Tomori, Fofana, Odogu and, surprisingly, Nkunku are out of the project. Gimenez and Estupinan seem stuck in limbo and risk going from the revolving doors of negotiations to a place on the pitch if satisfactory offers, which have not arrived so far, do not come in. The idea of letting a shortlist of departures filter out on 13 August did not seem a useful move to facilitate them, especially in the case of players with short contracts. Then there is the situation of Leao, the highest-paid player in the squad, who put himself up for sale, did not receive suitable offers and now even appears capable of staying in Milan, though it is not entirely clear with what status or attitude if he cannot be sold in the next few days. There is also the discontent of Maignan and Rabiot too, who return to Milanello a week before the start, due to Allegri's departure, and that has also proved a boomerang, given that they are two pillars of the squad.





The failed sales have slowed the incoming market and at the moment at least two roles, centre-back and left-sided wide player, look short alongside Gabbia and Bartesaghi. Amorim had asked for Goncalo Inacio for the back line at the start of the window and by mid-August he still has not arrived. There are also the doubts from a numerical point of view in some positions: in short, although Cardinale has guaranteed the signings, Milan in mid-August, a week before the start of the league season and two before the end of the transfer window, are still a work in progress, and it is not easy to achieve in fifteen days what you have failed to do in three months.