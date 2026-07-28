AC Milan have a new name on their attacking shortlist. According to Matteo Moretto,Matias Soulé, a 2003-born attacking winger whose contract with Roma expires in 2029, was offered to AC Milan in recent days. For weeks, Milan have been looking for a left-footed player who can operate behind the striker and deliver goals and assists. They tried to sign Genk's Kos Karetsas, but with the Greek now choosing Dortmund, they must weigh up the alternatives. Soulé is one of them. The former Frosinone and Juventus player is not untouchable for Gasperini and is a profile liked by Amorim.
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Milan offered Roma’s Matias Soulé: a profile appreciated by AC Milan
How much Roma are asking for
Roma have put Soulé on the market and the player has started weighing up his options. The asking price for his registration is €35 million, the same amount Dortmund paid for Karetsas. The Giallorossi signed him from Juventus in 2024 for €25.6 million plus €4 million in bonuses, and Juventus have a 10% sell-on clause on the Argentine. Roma want to secure a capital gain and are pushing for an auction. Right now, concrete offers have come only from Saudi Arabia, from Al Alhi and Al-Ittihad. In Europe, the Argentine is admired by Stuttgart, Sunderland and Fulham, but they have gone no further than asking for information. AC Milan do not consider him a priority, but he remains a name on their list.
Soulé earns €2.5 million net per season, a salary that fits AC Milan's financial parameters. The club want a left-footed attacking midfielder to complete that area alongside Pulisic and Nkunku, both admired by Roma but not for sale.
Speaking to Corriere dello Sport at the end of June, the player's agent Martin Guastadisegno dismissed the transfer rumours: "All the reports of offers for him are untrue and obviously we cannot reject a proposal that has not been made to us. Never mind Saudi Arabia and €10 million turned down. I have received many calls in recent weeks, I have spoken to various clubs, but no one has come forward concretely and so we are not going anywhere. Soulé is an asset for Roma. And if someone from inside is leaking all these rumours, they are only harming Matias, an exemplary professional who has given everything to this shirt."
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