Soulé earns €2.5 million net per season, a salary that fits AC Milan's financial parameters. The club want a left-footed attacking midfielder to complete that area alongside Pulisic and Nkunku, both admired by Roma but not for sale.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport at the end of June, the player's agent Martin Guastadisegno dismissed the transfer rumours: "All the reports of offers for him are untrue and obviously we cannot reject a proposal that has not been made to us. Never mind Saudi Arabia and €10 million turned down. I have received many calls in recent weeks, I have spoken to various clubs, but no one has come forward concretely and so we are not going anywhere. Soulé is an asset for Roma. And if someone from inside is leaking all these rumours, they are only harming Matias, an exemplary professional who has given everything to this shirt."