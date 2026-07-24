Milan, Nkunku pulls up: here is who Amorim has called up for the friendly in Glasgow against Celtic

The friendly against Celtic will help on two fronts: assessing the squad's physical condition and taking a closer look at the many youngsters training with Gabbia and his team-mates. Alongside those who have recently signed new deals, such as Camarda and Comotto, Amorim has also called up several young players: Borsani, Bouyer, Kostic, Ossola, Vladimirov, Vos, Pittarella and Guernier.