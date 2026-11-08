Milan, Moreira: “The manager asks me to defend a lot”

Diego Moreira, the Portuguese winger at AC Milan, spoke to DAZN after the 2-1 away win over Genoa: "Was Ramos's pass for me on the second goal? I think Gonçalo passed it to me, but Pulisic scored, so I'm delighted all the same."

On Milan's response after Ferencvaros, Moreira said: "We're training to improve in this respect. We can't play well, then badly, then well again. We need to find consistency. It takes time, but we'll find it. Today Milan showed character, and we showed we can play like Milan," according to Milannews.it.