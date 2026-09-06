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Milan, Moreira makes his first start: the former Strasbourg man misfires but has several mitigating factors

AC Milan

Milan, Amorim spring a surprise by starting Moreira from the off: here is how the Belgium international's debut went

After watching from the bench as his team-mates beat Torino and Venezia in the first two league games, Diego Moreira got the nod from Ruben Amorim in place of an excellent Samuel Chukwueze. It was a daunting debut away at Juventus, who arrived with momentum after taking six points from their first two outings.

  • Postponed

    Physically, Moreira showed he is in good condition, working hard with and without the ball. His decision-making and understanding with his team-mates still need work: he repeatedly got the weight of his passes wrong and showed little courage in trying to beat his man, which remains the strongest part of his game.

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  • The player ratings

    Moreira 5: there are certainly mitigating circumstances here, because we're talking about a very young lad who arrived in Italy around 20 days ago and was making his debut in the AC Milan shirt. But he produced a display that lacked pretty much everything: personality, one-on-one ability and crosses. Didn't pass.

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