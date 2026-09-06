After watching from the bench as his team-mates beat Torino and Venezia in the first two league games, Diego Moreira got the nod from Ruben Amorim in place of an excellent Samuel Chukwueze. It was a daunting debut away at Juventus, who arrived with momentum after taking six points from their first two outings.
Translated by
Milan, Moreira makes his first start: the former Strasbourg man misfires but has several mitigating factors
Postponed
Physically, Moreira showed he is in good condition, working hard with and without the ball. His decision-making and understanding with his team-mates still need work: he repeatedly got the weight of his passes wrong and showed little courage in trying to beat his man, which remains the strongest part of his game.
The player ratings
Moreira 5: there are certainly mitigating circumstances here, because we're talking about a very young lad who arrived in Italy around 20 days ago and was making his debut in the AC Milan shirt. But he produced a display that lacked pretty much everything: personality, one-on-one ability and crosses. Didn't pass.
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