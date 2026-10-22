Rabiot had warned his team-mates after the match against Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia and the one against Atalanta at San Siro: this team have a mentality problem. Last season left its mark. AC Milan spent almost the entire campaign in second or third place before falling away and dropping out of the Champions League places. Even with a completely reshuffled line-up, they needed a very different performance and level of concentration against a tactically well-prepared Bournemouth. That had to start with leaders like Maignan.
Milan, mentality remains the problem: Amorim also takes aim at Maignan and the team’s other supposed leaders
Amorim vs Maignan
The refereeing may have been far too strict, and the red card perhaps excessive, but Maignan's moment of madness remains. The French goalkeeper was certainly frustrated as his team surrendered to their opponents, but that cannot justify such a blatant act against Adams. Amorim agreed after the match: "We have to keep 11 players on the pitch against 11, especially the more experienced players. But today, I repeat, there was no contest. We have other games ahead now: we have to regain our
energy and turn our attention straight to the next one. It's true that we had to work hard and do a lot of running with a man down, trying to press, and it really was a poor performance in every respect. But now we turn the page and focus on the league."
Persistence that doesn’t pay off
Estupinan and Loftus-Cheek were among the more experienced players on the pitch at Bounrmouth. Both have faced criticism, but Amorim has defended them staunchly. The Portuguese manager has been determined to give them opportunities and minutes, yet both have delivered below-par performances. Could a change in mentality and pace also depend on finding more reliable players? The next three matches against Udinese, Bologna and Inter will tell us more.
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