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Omari Hutchinson Nottingham ForestGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Milan, medical and signing for Omari Hutchinson

AC Milan
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O. Hutchinson

New attacking midfielder for AC Milan: medical today and signature

Omari Hutchinson, an English attacking midfielder of Jamaican origin, is at the "La Madonnina" clinic to undergo his medical before signing the contract that will tie him to AC Milan. The signing is scheduled for the afternoon.


  • Hutchinson joins on loan from Nottingham Forest, with an option to buy that can become an obligation if certain conditions are met .


    After completing the usual medical checks and signing his contract, the 2003-born player will link up with Amorim's squad as one of the options in the attacking midfield roles in the Portuguese manager's 3-4-2-1 system.

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