Omari Hutchinson, an English attacking midfielder of Jamaican origin, was first at the La Madonnina clinic this morning for his medical, and then at the Ambrosiano sports medicine centre for his sports fitness certificate, before signing the contract that will tie him to AC Milan. The signing is scheduled for this afternoon.
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Milan, medical and contract signing for Omari Hutchinson
Hutchinson arrives on loan with an option to buy that can become an obligation if certain conditions are met from Nottingham Forest.
After completing the routine medical and signing his contract, the 2003-born player will join Amorim's squad as one of the options in attacking midfield in the Portuguese manager's 3-4-2-1 system.
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