Milan, Maignan cryptic on social media: “You can’t control other people’s words”





Mike Maignan has returned to social media, posting several holiday snaps while the row over his delayed return to Milan still rumbles on. The AC Milan goalkeeper and captain accompanied them with the caption: "On prend des montagnes de risques mais au sommet, qu'est-ce qu'on a mal", a line from the song "Rich Porter" by French rapper Ninho. The lyrics are decidedly explicit, packed with references to crime and street life. The song centres on a life of drugs, money, violence, risk and paranoia, set against the desire to reach the top and, probably, leave it all behind.











