Milan, listen to Santi Gimenez’s agent: “When the structure isn’t stable, it’s difficult for a player, especially a foreigner”

Rafaela Pimenta takes aim at Milan during the interview: "We can't forget Santi's story, can we? What happened? Santi arrived at Milan halfway through the season. It isn't easy to settle into a team in January, is it? It's completely different from joining a team at the start of the season: another country, another language, another culture, a style of football very, very different from what he was used to. Then the manager left, the entire management changed, and it changed again this year. Do you see? Continuity becomes impossible, impossible. When, erm, the club, like Milan, at that moment, or during the period when we were going through the transfer, did not have a stable structure; and when the structure isn't stable, it's difficult for a player, especially a foreigner who has just arrived, to adapt properly. Because, you know how it is with Italians, whoever comes in will end up criticising whoever has left. Whoever has left criticises the… the decisions of their predecessor. It's a bit of a political matter, and I think Santi was caught up in a situation that went far beyond his performances on the pitch. I don't think he only had injury problems, but that, in my view, he hadn't had the right opportunities, erm, to, let's say, express himself."