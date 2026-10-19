Markus Krosche officially bid farewell to Eintracht Frankfurt in the past few hours and is now close to becoming Milan's new Head of Football. Talks with Cardinale are moving quickly towards a conclusion, with significant developments expected very soon.
Getty Images
Translated by
Milan, Krosche wants Hurdung on his team: the 36-year-old will meet Eintracht Frankfurt today – what is emerging
Hardung meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt
Markus Krosche has asked Cardinale for permission to bring Timmo Hardung with him to AC Milan. Hardung is his trusted sporting director and right-hand man, having followed him at both Leipzig and Frankfurt. Hardung will meet with the German club today, though they appear to have already told him they want to keep him.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting