Milan, Jashari: “Modric and I can play alongside each other”

The Switzerland international, born in 2002, continued: "Was this the first time we have seen the football Amorim wants? Yes, I think we have seen it. Every day we are together, in training and in matches, we can improve things and we are working hard to do that. We know how the manager wants to play and, although naturally you cannot put it into practice exactly from one day to the next, we are striving to make that happen. We have taken a step forward in terms of the style with which we want to play, but I think we have to improve some details, with and without the ball. But we are on the right track. Now we have to keep going like this and we all have to believe in it together, as a team."