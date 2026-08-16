Ardon Jashari, the AC Milan midfielder, spoke after the Rossoneri's 4-2 friendly win over Manchester United. Here are his words, as reported by Gazzetta.it: "Am I happy with my performance? Yes, I’m happy, also with the win and with the team’s performance too. I think we’re on the right track and expressing ourselves well as a group. But I also think we have to improve some details because the season will be long. We have still taken a step forward towards the way we want to play."
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Milan, Jashari: “Modric and I can play alongside each other”
Amorim's game
The Switzerland international, born in 2002, continued: "Was this the first time we have seen the football Amorim wants? Yes, I think we have seen it. Every day we are together, in training and in matches, we can improve things and we are working hard to do that. We know how the manager wants to play and, although naturally you cannot put it into practice exactly from one day to the next, we are striving to make that happen. We have taken a step forward in terms of the style with which we want to play, but I think we have to improve some details, with and without the ball. But we are on the right track. Now we have to keep going like this and we all have to believe in it together, as a team."
Together with Modric
And finally, on the possibility of playing alongside Modric in AC Milan's midfield: "That is a decision for the manager, but I think that, naturally, playing with Luka is fantastic. He is one of the best players in the world and sharing the pitch with him is incredible. We played 30 minutes together against Inter and I think that showed we can play alongside each other as well. We will see what the manager decides, but I am not saying no to playing together with Luka. Quite the opposite...".
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