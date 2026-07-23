Here is the text:





"Official statement: Luka Modrić





Luka Modrić has signed until 30 June 2027

AC Milan announce that Luka Modrić has signed a contract for a further season, until 30 June 2027.





A key figure in the Rossoneri midfield since his arrival, Luka has brought his experience and quality to the team, on and off the pitch. One of the strongest and most distinguished players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt. Last season he made 37 appearances and scored 2 goals, with the ambition of reaching new important milestones.





Luka Modrić will continue to wear the Rossoneri number 14 shirt".











