Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not attend the funeral service for Franco Baresi tomorrow at 11am in Sant’Ambrogio, unless he has a last-minute change of heart. He has not posted any message on social media to remember the historic Rossoneri captain, which has fuelled controversy in recent hours, and Milannews.it has explained the reason behind that choice, noting that the same thing happened after the deaths of both Mino Raiola and Silvio Berlusconi.





Milannews.it reads: "After the death from leukaemia of his older brother Sapko in 2014, Zlatan embarked on a very personal path when it comes to mourning. Going completely against the grain of the public persona, the testimonial, the executive, there is Ibra the person and his way of approaching these situations. We absolutely agree that for Franco Baresi, for what he represents to AC Milan, Zlatan probably should/could have made an exception to the rule, but in all likelihood he will not.

At the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio, the same one in which one of the great captains in AC Milan’s history, namely Cesare Maldini, was honoured, many former team-mates and friends of Kaiser Franz will be present, along with the club, their employees and owner Gerry Cardinale as well as the institutions of the city of Milan, led by mayor Giuseppe Sala".