Initially, the signing of the 2006-born player was meant to strengthen Sergio Navarro’s Milan Futuro squad, but the club’s hierarchy are now considering placing him straight into the first team, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport. The plan is to aid his development in the shadow of Pavlović, whose characteristics are very similar to his, making him his understudy in the squad before then completing the defence with the signing of another centre-back.