AC Milan, boosted by the hefty €74 million for former PSG man Gonçalo Ramos, are ready to consider Gimenez on an initial loan for a fee with an obligation to buy. The Mexican striker arrived in February 2025 from Feyenoord for around €30 million. Milan want to recoup the same amount for an important forward going through a very difficult spell and in need of a change of scenery. Ramos will be the undisputed first choice in the Rossoneri pecking order, while Camarda is also climbing the ranks. Agent Pimenta has so far received strong interest from Lazio and an enquiry from Fiorentina, who could make an official move if Kean is sold.