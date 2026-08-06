Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica gila milan ufficiale 2026 27Calciomercato

Translated by

Milan, Gila returns to Milan to recover from injury: Kostic with him by technical choice

AC Milan

Mario Gila, currently injured, returned directly to Milan from Perth without travelling to Jakarta with the squad

Mario Gila is heading back to Milan and will not travel with the squad to Jakarta. La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the thigh problem, picked up against Celtic on 25 July, has not yet been overcome so he would not have featured on Saturday 8 against Celtic. The online edition of the pink paper adds that the Spanish defender is expected to return to group training next week. If that happens, he will have been out for more than two weeks, despite Milan previously stating that tests had not revealed any injury.

  • Kostic out by technical choice

    Gila will work at Milanello, because in Jakarta, between pre-match duties, the final training session and travel, it would not have been ideal. He will continue with his personalised training programme until the squad return from the tour. At that point he should, though the conditional still applies, go back to working with the rest of the group. Alongside Gila, GuarnierBorsaniKostić and Ossola have returned to Italy, by technical choice.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL