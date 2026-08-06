Mario Gila is heading back to Milan and will not travel with the squad to Jakarta. La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the thigh problem, picked up against Celtic on 25 July, has not yet been overcome so he would not have featured on Saturday 8 against Celtic. The online edition of the pink paper adds that the Spanish defender is expected to return to group training next week. If that happens, he will have been out for more than two weeks, despite Milan previously stating that tests had not revealed any injury.
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Milan, Gila returns to Milan to recover from injury: Kostic with him by technical choice
Kostic out by technical choice
Gila will work at Milanello, because in Jakarta, between pre-match duties, the final training session and travel, it would not have been ideal. He will continue with his personalised training programme until the squad return from the tour. At that point he should, though the conditional still applies, go back to working with the rest of the group. Alongside Gila, Guarnier, Borsani, Kostić and Ossola have returned to Italy, by technical choice.
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