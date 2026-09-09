Milan, Gila is not enough: they will go back in for Inacio in January

Three league games in, one thing is already clear at AC Milan: Ruben Amorim's work is showing plainly in the starting XI. Everything changes, though, when he turns to the options on his bench, with one area in particular, the defence, operating at a different level depending on whether one specific player is on the pitch.





That player is Mario Gila, one of the club's major financial investments of the summer and, so far, the real fulcrum of the Rossoneri's balance. He cannot do it on his own, though, and in January they will inevitably return to the market.



