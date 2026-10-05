Milan: from Carvajal to Guerreiro, there is also the free-agent option to replace Saelemaekers

Saelemaekers has the worst medical update: AC Milan have announced that, over the weekend, Alexis Saelemaekers underwent further tests on his right ankle, the same one operated on in 2024 to treat a medial malleolus fracture.The specialist examinations showed that the ankle, following the recent training-ground trauma, has lost stability at the site of the previous surgery.





Estupinan's injury, suffered on international duty, is less alarming but still serious, with reports of: "a low-grade strain of the medial collateral ligament in the left knee. He will in any case be assessed on his return to Milanello".





While the Ecuadorian could be back within the month, the outlook for the Belgian is far more complicated, given that he will go under the knife again, with a return not expected before the start of 2027.