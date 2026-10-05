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cm grafica carvajal milan 2026 27Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
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Milan: from Carvajal to Guerreiro, there is also the free-agent option to replace Saelemaekers

AC Milan
Transfers
R. Guerreiro
D. Carvajal
F. Ballo-Toure
R. Pereira

Saelemaekers’ 2026 is already over and AC Milan can also consider a move among the free agents to make up for his absence (and Estupinan’s too).

In one blow AC Milan have lost Pervis Estupinan and Alexis Saelemaekers for a long period. The injuries suffered by the two Rossoneri wide players are serious and will force Ruben Amorim to rethink his technical and tactical ideas in a position that had already been left short at the end of the summer transfer window by at least one player.


That failed summer move, combined with the absence of the two natural wide players, could force AC Milan to turn back to the free-agent market, where several profiles are still available, including some at a high level.


  • What injuries have they suffered

    Saelemaekers has the worst medical update: AC Milan have announced that, over the weekend, Alexis Saelemaekers underwent further tests on his right ankle, the same one operated on in 2024 to treat a medial malleolus fracture.The specialist examinations showed that the ankle, following the recent training-ground trauma, has lost stability at the site of the previous surgery.


    Estupinan's injury, suffered on international duty, is less alarming but still serious, with reports of: "a low-grade strain of the medial collateral ligament in the left knee. He will in any case be assessed on his return to Milanello".


    While the Ecuadorian could be back within the month, the outlook for the Belgian is far more complicated, given that he will go under the knife again, with a return not expected before the start of 2027.

  • Right or left?

    Saelemaekers' setback is another major blow for AC Milan and Amorim, because the former Roma man had become a genuine joker in attacking midfield and out wide, on both the right and the left.

    Numerically, the left flank looks better covered, with Bartesaghi available, Moreira as a joker and, though not any time soon, the return of Estupinan as well. The bigger issue is on the right. In the 3-4-2-1, only Chukwueze is available there, or the joker Moreira, who has performed better on the left. In a possible 4-3-2-1, there is only Gila.

  • Carvajal and Guerreiro the top free agents

    Over the summer, former Bayern Munich player Raphael Guerreiro, who still features on the list of free agents, was offered to AC Milan. The Rossoneri turned him down because of his financial demands and doubts over the 32-year-old's fitness, and he was also proposed to Roma. The Portuguese is, however, a natural left-footer and could offer more as an alternative to Estupinan, definitively moving Moreira over to the right.


    Another name gathering pace, and one also proposed to AC Milan during this break, is former Real Madrid captain and former Modric team-mate Daniel Carvajal. At 34, he brings international pedigree, having won everything in the Merengues shirt, but he would be better suited to an out-and-out right-back role in a back four than as a wing-back in midfield ahead of a back three.

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  • ALTERNATIVE LOW COST

    What about the alternatives? Among the more "low-cost" options for the left flank are former fan favourite Fode Ballo-Touré and former Malaga player Dani Rodriguez.

    As for the right, there is no shortage of options, including Pol Lirola, formerly of Verona, Fiorentina and Sassuolo, and the Portuguese former Porto and Leicester player Ricardo Pereira

Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL