Milan: from Carvajal to Guerreiro, the free-agent option too to replace Saelemaekers

In one blow, AC Milan have lost Pervis Estupinan and Alexis Saelemaekers for a long spell. The injuries suffered by the two Rossoneri wide players are serious and will force Ruben Amorim to rethink his technical and tactical plans in a position that was already left short at the end of the summer transfer window by at least one player.
With the failed summer move added to the absence of the two specialist wide players, AC Milan could be forced to turn back to the free-agent market, where several profiles are still available, including some high-level options.