Milan: from Carvajal to Guerreiro, the free-agent option too to replace Saelemaekers

Saelemaekers has the worst medical update: AC Milan announced that, over the weekend, Alexis Saelemaekers underwent further tests on his right ankle, the same one operated on in 2024 to treat a fracture of the medial malleolus.Specialist examinations showed that the ankle, following the recent training-ground trauma, has lost stability at the site of the previous surgery.





Estupinan's injury on international duty is less alarming, but still serious, and there is talk of: "a low-grade sprain of the medial collateral ligament in the left knee. He will in any case be assessed on his return to Milanello".





If the Ecuadorian's lay-off could be contained within the month, the Belgian's situation is far more problematic, given he will go under the knife again, with a return not expected before the start of 2027.