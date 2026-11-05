Torriani 5: Makes a couple of crucial saves in the first half, but his mistake leads to Ferencvaros's goal.

Terracciano 4.5: Back in the starting line-up at right-back, he fails to impress. A cross that misses its target by metres draws whistles from San Siro and sums up his evening.

De Winter 4.5: One step forward and two back for the Belgian defender, who needs to find more consistency. He and Torriani gift Ferencvaros their first goal, and he bears considerable blame for the Hungarians' second too. Distracted.

Diawara 6: Amorim deploys him in his natural position of centre-back for the first time this season, and his confidence in possession impresses during the opening half-hour. As Ferencvaros increase their attacking pressure, he makes a few mistakes towards the end of the first half. (From 46' Gila 5.5: Starts poorly and loses several duels. The counter-attack that leads to the Hungarians' second goal catches him out. He gives everything in attack towards the end, but it is not enough)

Bartestaghi 5: Timid from the start, he does only the bare minimum. Even when Milan fall behind, he offers little going forward. Ineffective. (From 68' Camarda 5.5: Tries towards the end but cannot find the decisive finish)

Hutchinson 6: His limited range of skills can make him predictable, but he is eager to get forward and keeps going until the end.

Musah 5: The American midfielder looks almost listless. In the fourth minute, he loses possession in a dangerous area and sends Joseph through on goal. Amorim takes him off at half-time, sensing it is not his night. (From 46' Moreira 6: One of the few to cause the visitors' defence any problems)

Jashari 5: Slow, decidedly slow. The former Bruges player never really gets into the game, loses his bearings and gives away too many simple balls in his own half. Anonymous. (From 63' Modric 5.5: Tries to organise play but is much less accurate than usual)

Cisse 5: His first call-up to Mancini's senior national team does not bring the performance he would have wanted. The visitors often double-mark him, leaving him little space to play his football. He wastes a golden chance, firing over from the centre of the penalty area. (From 46' Pulisic 5: Does not come alive as he did in the derby)

Rabiot 5: Despite wearing the captain's armband in Maignan's absence, he looks short of motivation and is rarely seen.

Gonçalo Ramos 5: The Portuguese striker has entered a period of serious decline. He commits several fouls, looks very agitated and never has a dangerous shot on goal. This is not good enough. Unrecognisable.

Manager Amorim 5: Before the match, he warned that the team needed to stop thinking about their derby win. They did not heed him, and the Portuguese manager is left with an embarrassing performance and result.