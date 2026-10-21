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Milan fear a lengthy lay-off for Chukwueze: could Athekame return in January? Two factors are needed

AC Milan

Milan, two sides of the same coin: Chukwueze stops, Athekame shines in Lyon

Amorim faces an anxious wait for the tests Chukwueze will undergo in the coming hours. The hip problem he reported after the match against Atalanta has raised concerns at AC Milan. The Nigerian could face a lengthy recovery. The former Fulham player's sudden setback has revived a concern raised last summer: the squad has no player with the same attributes who can play out wide in midfield.

  • Athekame would solve the problems

    AC Milan had a player for the right flank but chose to loan him to Lyon so he could spend a season as a starter, a crucial step in his development as a footballer. Athekame has flourished in Ligue 1, exceeding even the most optimistic expectations with 2 goals and 3 assists in his first 7 matches. The Swiss international now looks like the answer to the structural problem in AC Milan's squad.

  • Two issues

    Athekame looks unlikely to return to AC Milan in the January transfer window, despite being at the French club on a straight loan. Fonseca would first need convincing. He has played a major part in the former Young Boys player's development and would like to keep him at least until the end of the season. Lyon pose another obstacle: without financial compensation, the French club's owners would not even sit down for talks with AC Milan's owners.

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