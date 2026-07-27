AC Milan have signed a gentle giant for their defence, standing 1.90 metres tall. Sankhoun Diawara arrives from Troyes for around €3 million, bonuses included, plus 10% of any future resale fee, and will be Pavlovic's understudy in Amorim's back three. He is left-footed, technically gifted, has long limbs and can hold his own in the air. For the kind of dominant football Ruben wants, he could be the right profile.
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Milan, documents being exchanged with Troyes: a €3 million deal plus 10% of any future resale
Role and characteristics
The initial plan was to sign him and put him in Milan Futuro so he could develop gradually and get his first taste of Italy in a different environment, away from the spotlight, but in the last few hours the possibility of moving him straight into the first team has gathered real pace as an alternative to the Serbian centre-back. His profile is similar: left-footed and strong in the build-up phase. Over the course of the season, he could find space in the Portuguese manager's rotations.
Last year, he made 17 appearances in league and cup, almost all of them from February onwards, scoring one goal and providing one assist for Troyes. Amorim approved the signing partly because he has more engine out wide than Bartesaghi and, when playing out from the back, he can pick out passes between the lines or hit 40-metre diagonal balls.
Snatched from Udinese, here is when he arrives
Born to parents of Senegalese, Malian and Guinean origin, Diawara has made two appearances for France Under-19s and dreams of climbing the ladder, something that could now become a reality thanks to the move to AC Milan. The Rossoneri have beaten off competition from Udinese and Rangers Glasgow and are now setting the bureaucratic process in motion that will lead to the signing of a long-term contract: the 2006-born player is expected in Milan this week for his medical with AC Milan.
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