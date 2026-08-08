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Milan, decision made: Estupinan back on the market. Here is why he did not join Aston Villa (who are signing Ruggeri)

AC Milan

The Ecuadorian full-back has not convinced Amorim either: club and agent at work on a sale

The move to Aston Villa collapsed over a difference of two million, and that convinced Amorim to give him a chance between Australia and Indonesia. Estupinan has not fully convinced, though. The Rossoneri shirt probably weighs too heavily on a full-back who has still built up significant experience in his career in the Premier League with Brighton and in LaLiga with Villarreal.

  • Mendes at work

    After a move to Aston Villa fell through, Jorge Mendes has been working to find a new club for his client. Estupinan has admirers in Spain, England and Portugal, and is relying on his agent to sort a permanent solution soon. Amorim wants reinforcements out wide, with a player better suited to his ideas.

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  • THE REQUEST

    Our editorial team understands that AC Milan value Estupinan at around €17 million. As the days pass and the transfer window nears its close, that price could still change.

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