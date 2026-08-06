Milan, confirmation from Portugal: Porto are strongly interested in Gimenez, the situation

Porto are still in contact with Rafaela Pimenta, Gimenez's agent, to see whether there could be an opening in the coming days for the deal the Portuguese club are proposing: a loan with an option to buy. AC Milan still prefer a permanent transfer and want €25 million, but when they return from the Australian tour they will assess the situation with the player and his representatives to decide what strategy to use in the final stages of the transfer window.





If he is sold, AC Milan could consider the Embolo option as a back-up striker to Goncalo Ramos.