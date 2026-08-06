One to watch over the next few days: Porto are serious about Santiago Gimenez, as reported in recent days. Portuguese daily ABola, historically close to the affairs of the Dragoes, has confirmed the reigning champions' strong interest. Italian manager Francesco Farioli has put the Mexico international forward. Their first connection came in the Netherlands, when Santi was wearing the Feyenoord shirt and Farioli was in the Ajax dugout.
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Milan, confirmation from Portugal: Porto are strongly interested in Gimenez, the situation
Direct contact
Farioli called Gimenez to reiterate his esteem for him. During the conversation, they discussed Porto's ambitious project and the club's need for a top-level striker to cover for the absence of the Spaniard Samu. Santi said he was proud of Porto's interest but is also leaving it to AC Milan's decisions, with the club set to clarify the possible conditions that would make the transfer feasible.
Formula issue
Porto are still in contact with Rafaela Pimenta, Gimenez's agent, to see whether there could be an opening in the coming days for the deal the Portuguese club are proposing: a loan with an option to buy. AC Milan still prefer a permanent transfer and want €25 million, but when they return from the Australian tour they will assess the situation with the player and his representatives to decide what strategy to use in the final stages of the transfer window.
If he is sold, AC Milan could consider the Embolo option as a back-up striker to Goncalo Ramos.
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