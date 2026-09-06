Watching him is a thrill, and Amorim, as a dressing-room leader, has to protect that at such a young age. Yet with every match the sense grows stronger: Cisse is ready, direct and ruthless. Two goals, each better than the last, in his first three appearances. Clear signals from the former Catanzaro man to the Milan world and to Italian football. The way he moves inside and finds the goal so easily already makes him central to Amorim's 3-4-2-1.





Alongside Cisse or as an alternative to him, Milan need Pulisic. The real one from the first part of last season. They are missing someone who can attack the goal, an attacking midfielder who breaks the opposition's defensive line. They also need goals, which always matter when the level of the opposition rises too. The American is still behind in terms of fitness, but he is expected to step up the pace this week as he pushes for a starting shirt against Lazio.