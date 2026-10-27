Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-UDINESE-MILANAFP
Translated by

Milan, Capello praises Amorim: “I like it when a manager acts like a manager; he is working with Bartesaghi”

Serie A
AC Milan

Fabio Capello’s comments to Gazzetta dello Sport on AC Milan, Amorim’s work and Bartesaghi’s new role

Fabio Capello talks to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Milan , praising Amorim's work so far and Bartesaghi's development in his new role as a wide midfielder.


Let's turn to Milan, who won 2-0 in Udine despite having seven squad members out injured.
"Three important points, especially given the injury crisis Milan are facing. Injuries are starting to become a factor for every team, and Roma and Milan are among the hardest hit at the moment.

Fortunately

, squads are bigger nowadays and managers can make five substitutions. It was nothing like that in my day...". 

  • The inspired idea of playing Bartesaghi high up the pitch

    Amorim has tried Bartesaghi in an advanced wide role.
    "Here too, I think it was a decision prompted by the many absences. But I like it when a manager does his job: if Amorim realised, while working with Bartesaghi at Milanello, that he could hold his own in that position, credit to him for spotting it. Likewise, I liked seeing Allegri use De Bruyne as a deep-lying playmaker at Napoli, to give another current example."

    After the midweek round, the Milan derby takes place on Saturday.
    "I have a feeling it could be one of the turning points of the season, although there is still a long way to go. It is easy to say that is true for AC Milan, who are not a finished project. But Inter should be wary too: over the last two years, they have finished 35 points ahead of AC Milan, yet they have not beaten their rivals in seven consecutive derbies. That is no small number, and perhaps some of that still lingers in the minds of Chivu’s players."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

28 Oct 2026

BOL

BOL