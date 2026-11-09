With that in mind, Markus Krosche has already started looking for centre-forwards ahead of January. He needs to avoid a repeat of the Fullkrug signing a year ago. Despite the excellent start Fullkrug has now made to the Bundesliga season, he arrived in a rush at the start of the transfer window and was far from match fitness. Krosche needs an opportunity: someone ready to play who could perhaps become an investment at the end of the season.