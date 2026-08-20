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CM Grafica Gimenez Milan nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Milan blow: Porto halt talks for Gimenez, gap too wide on figures and formula

AC Milan
Transfers
FC Porto
S. Gimenez

News has arrived from Portugal of an abrupt slowdown in the negotiations over the sale of the Mexican striker

At Porto, the Santiago Giménez file is currently on stand-by. The Mexican striker has recovered from the injury he suffered at the World Cup and is now waiting for his future to be decided. AC Milan have rejected Porto’s first offer, as they wanted to sign the player on a free loan with an option to buy set at €15 million , which would become an obligation once certain individual targets are met.


The proposal has not convinced AC Milan, who consider it insufficient. The Italian club are in fact aiming for a paid loan, accompanied by an option for a permanent transfer worth between €20 million and €25 million. That formula is designed to limit the financial loss from Giménez’s sale as much as possible, after signing him from Feyenoord for around €32 million.

  • Talks break down

    AC Milan's refusal has cooled Porto's interest, at least for now. O Jogoreports that the Portuguese club have broken off negotiations and that, on Wednesday, there were no developments regarding the Mexican striker. The hierarchy led by André Villas-Boas have therefore already begun to explore alternatives in the transfer market, with the aim of delivering Francesco Farioli a new centre-forward as soon as possible.

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  • The father’s words

    His father told Fox Sport Mexico: "Santiago is well. There are negotiations under way. Porto had submitted an initial offer to AC Milan, but it was not accepted by the Rossoneri. There are, however, negotiations between the two clubs".

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