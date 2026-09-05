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Grafica Amorim Milan 2026Calciomercato

Translated by

Milan, Amorim: "We have signed many top players. Tomori has been reintegrated because Gabbia got injured"

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim, AC Milan manager, previews the match against Juventus in the usual pre-match press conference

Ruben Amorim arrived in the press room convinced he can build on a strong start to the league campaign with back-to-back wins over Torino and Venezia. The Portuguese manager previewed the match against Juventus in these terms.


Do you recognise yourself in the portrait your players paint of you?
"I try to, because off the pitch they are human beings and I am the leader of that dressing room. It is my job to help my players, but on the pitch we have to work hard, there is no other way. We have to do it well to win matches and trophies. I am very demanding in the gym and on the pitch. Away from that, though, I am a guy who wants to help them, as well as their families". 

  • On Tomori and the transfer market

    This is a particular eve of the match, it is your first Juventus-Milan: what do you make of the team? Why have you brought Tomori back into the squad?
    "I speak to Cardinale and Calvelli every day, so it is normal to have them here, maybe not for you, but it is for me. I am very satisfied with the transfer market. We have new players who are top level and they will help us during the season, but also in the future. That is our objective. I also want to say something about how Milan work: everyone has to be aligned on certain players to sign. If someone is not aligned, we do not sign that player. We spend more time thinking so that the decision taken is the best one. And this summer we have been. Tomori? We have had a problem with Gabbia, we do not know how long it will last. It is a bit similar to the situation in pre-season with Gila. If we look at our schedule, we have to play four matches in 10 days, which is why I want us to be prepared for any eventuality. Tomori is an excellent player in any case, I saw in training that he was training well. The priority for me is the team, and at that moment I thought the best choice was to reintegrate him into the squad". 


    What mark do you give Milan's transfer window? Do you remain convinced that in attack there should not be a player to support Camarda and Ramos?
    "Everyone gives marks. Mine? 10. My players are the best in the world, because everyone we have brought into the squad is perfect for this path. Naturally we can also think about different characteristics, but I think we have to give Camarda space. We can also play with the three players who can rotate. At times, changing the characteristics of the forwards can help us. There is no team in the world that has every characteristic for every position during the season. We will use Camarda. Then it obviously depends on the matches, if we win everything will be okay, while if we lose some problem will arise. But I am happy with my team".

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  • On Rabiot, Moreira and Chivu

    Do you think the time has come to start Rabiot and Moreira?
    "We will see. I will not tell you tomorrow's starting XI today. It is also important, with the rotations we have in the squad, to keep to ourselves who will start tomorrow. Moreira has had two weeks of training. He is better prepared than he was last week. He is an option, just like Rabiot, in two positions. So we will see what our starting XI will be". 


    What is your response to Chivu saying Juventus v AC Milan is not a Serie A title showdown?
    "Nothing. I am focused on our match. If we win tomorrow we will be top of the table together with others. I am focused on us, on the work to be done. So I have nothing to say about that". 

    How are you experiencing this first big match in Italy?
    "I think it depends on the pressure you put on yourself. You have to win every match, so I do not think big matches are more important than others. During pre-season we did not win some matches and the pressure was already there. At big clubs there are always big matches. It will be a good test to understand whether we have improved compared with last week, also because we will face a great team and manager, away from home. I am excited, I think my team are ready. I am ready. It will be a normal working day for me and I am excited by the idea of seeing my team tomorrow". 


    Do you think you can use Chivu's words to spur the team on? Do you see Moreira more as a wing-back and in an attacking midfield role?
    "I see Moreira as a wing-back, but there will be matches where he can go forward or play together with Chukwueze. We have many players to rotate. On Chivu's words: for me, if we need those words to motivate ourselves at AC Milan, there is something wrong with us. In recent years we have finished in league positions that tell us we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of work to do, to honour our fans and take the club back to the levels it deserves. We do not need Chivu's words to motivate us. The most important thing is that I see AC Milan, and for me they are the best club in the world, but in 20 years we have won 0 Coppa Italia and 2 Serie A titles. Something is wrong, we know that. We have a lot to do, we must work and reach our objectives in time. I do not care what Chivu or anyone else says. But we must focus on why over the years AC Milan have not been AC Milan. That is why it is better to focus on our team, and we must not care about what others say. We are working to take the team back to the levels they deserve". 


    What kind of manager is Spalletti? You have never beaten Juventus as a player or a manager?
    "It is normal, when you face a back three or a back four the way you press or attack changes. We have to change something, and we will do that, although I am not sure how Juventus will defend. There will be some tactical aspects that change, but we will also change because we already did so during pre-season. Spalletti needs no introduction: he is intelligent, he has great qualities, he knows the league, I like the way he has his team playing. It will be a tough match, we are at the beginning but we know we are ready for the match. It will be a good match and I have never beaten Juventus as a manager, but I have as a player. I will be ready to do it for the first time as a manager". 


  • On the calendar

    In your view, are you improving in defence? Have you looked closely at the calendar ahead, and in your opinion is it normal?
    "I have never had such a packed run of matches in my career, not even in the Premier League. It will be difficult but we can also give certain players a breather, we will rotate, which is why we will have all these players available. It is important for me to see these players through to January and then we will understand clearly what will happen. The defence? For me, against Torino we controlled the transitions better, against Venezia less so. We have to maintain our focus in every match. We have big problems in defence when we lose the ball, not in organising the defence. We have worked a lot during this week, and then I have centre-backs like Pavlovic and Mario (Gila, ed.) who think they are No 10s. I was not satisfied with the performance against Venezia, and we have to do better against top teams like Juventus". 

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