Criticism has poured in on Amorim, not only for a convoluted starting line-up featuring several players making their absolute debut in the competition, such as Terracciano, or at San Siro, such as Hutchinson, but also for what he said in front of the cameras: only around ten days ago the former Manchester United man gave Milan's transfer window a 10 and, satisfied, highlighted his harmony with Cardinale and the integrated working team over the decisions made on the market. Yesterday, before the match, came surprise statements in which he asked for time to work and admitted he does not have the right squad for his style of football. The Portuguese manager has thrown his own work heavily into question, work that began on 13 July. That squad-building process was carried out with the direct involvement of Gerry Cardinale, who now wants to get to the bottom of it.