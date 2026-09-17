AC Milan were thrashed by Benfica on their Europa League debut and it was Amorim who ended up in the firing line. The Portuguese manager showed a lack of clarity both in his starting line-up selection, with heavy rotation in mid-September, and in his comments before and after the match. San Siro rang with whistles at half-time and again at the final whistle, a direct response to a limp display from a side already in crisis for both its football and its identity.
Milan, Amorim nervous and confused: talks with Cardinale in the next few hours
Transfer window not satisfactory
Criticism has poured in on Amorim, not only for a convoluted starting line-up featuring several players making their absolute debut in the competition, such as Terracciano, or at San Siro, such as Hutchinson, but also for what he said in front of the cameras: only around ten days ago the former Manchester United man gave Milan's transfer window a 10 and, satisfied, highlighted his harmony with Cardinale and the integrated working team over the decisions made on the market. Yesterday, before the match, came surprise statements in which he asked for time to work and admitted he does not have the right squad for his style of football. The Portuguese manager has thrown his own work heavily into question, work that began on 13 July. That squad-building process was carried out with the direct involvement of Gerry Cardinale, who now wants to get to the bottom of it.
Summit with Cardinale
AC Milan were back on the pitch at Milanello this morning to prepare for Sunday night's clash with Di Francesco's Lecce at San Siro. Cardinale, Calvelli and Amorim are due to speak later today to assess the delicate moment the team are going through. The Rossoneri owner is deeply disappointed by how the side performed in their last three matches against Juventus, Lazio and Benfica. Cardinale will ask Amorim to account for the long list of flaws that he himself set out yesterday in the post-match press conference, as well as for the statements about the squad made to Sky.
Support confirmed but wins are needed
Calciomercato.com understand Cardinale will reiterate his full support for Amorim during this first difficult spell. At AC Milan, to buy yourself time, you have to win matches (Amorim's words), so it will be the Portuguese manager's job to earn the time he needs to build. He must do that with greater clarity in his team selection, his squad management and his public statements.
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