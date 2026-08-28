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Milan, Amorim need reinforcements: Leao’s departure must not be underestimated

AC Milan

Milan: the win against Venezia came thanks to the introductions of Rabiot and Saelemakers; something is missing in the attacking midfield area

This was a good AC Milan side, with all the strengths and weaknesses of a team still under construction and still needing 2/3 reinforcements in these final three days of the transfer window. Failing to complete the squad after investing €165 million in the market would be a huge mistake.

  • An attacking midfielder is needed

    Leao will be in Istanbul on Saturday morning, ready to begin his new adventure at Galatasaray, and Amorim needs a replacement of equal calibre. He needs a top-level player who can bring the quality that was missing in the first half of the season. Loftus-Cheek cannot be the first-choice starter in that role for an AC Milan side aiming for the very top. Playing in the half-spaces demands quality and personality in the mould of Rabiot, even if the Frenchman would be more useful in midfield than in that role.

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  • The names

    Sanches at Young Boys, Bahoya at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hutchinson at Nottingham Forrest are the three hottest names of the last few hours. They are three different profiles, but none fits the identikit required: they are not top-level players. Elite, in Cardinale's thinking. We will see in the next few days whether anything develops.

  • The other requirements

    The match against Venezia exposed two more areas Amorim needs to address: a centre-back and a left-sided midfielder, given the clear and long-standing struggles of both Estupinan and Bartesaghi. On the first point, he has also spoken publicly, and De Winter's difficulties have set the alarm bells ringing.

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