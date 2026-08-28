Milan, Amorim need reinforcements: Leao’s departure must not be underestimated

Leao will be in Istanbul on Saturday morning, ready to begin his new adventure at Galatasaray, and Amorim needs a replacement of equal calibre. He needs a top-level player who can bring the quality that was missing in the first half of the season. Loftus-Cheek cannot be the first-choice starter in that role for an AC Milan side aiming for the very top. Playing in the half-spaces demands quality and personality in the mould of Rabiot, even if the Frenchman would be more useful in midfield than in that role.